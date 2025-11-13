Amber warning issued as Storm Claudia to sweep UK over washout weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flooding could hit parts of the UK on Friday as forecasters issued an amber warning for rain.

Storm Claudia, which was named by the Spanish meteorological service, will bring heavy downpours and strong winds for much of the country.

Some areas could see up to 80mm of rain, with deep floodwater causing a danger to life.

The warning is in place from noon until the end of the day and covers parts of Wales, the Midlands, South West, South East and East of England.

A separate yellow warning for rain covers much of England, from Cheshire and North Yorkshire down to the south coast, for a 24-hour period from 6am on Friday, while an additional warning for winds of up to 70mph in some western areas of the UK is in place from noon until midnight.

The Met Office said the weather may lead to power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings.

Those travelling are urged to be cautious.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Storm Claudia will bring very heavy rainfall to a large swathe of central and southern England and Wales on Friday into Saturday.

“This rain will become slow moving and some areas could see up to a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

“Much of this will fall on saturated ground, increasing the chances of flooding and contributing to the amber warnings we have issued.

“Within the amber warning areas, some could see in excess of 150mm accumulate during the event, with 60-80mm fairly widely.

“Gusty winds in the north-west of England and north-west Wales is an additional hazard, with 60-70mph gusts possible in exposed places within the warning area.”

Unlike many named storms, Storm Claudia is not expected to directly cross the country, and instead will maintain its position in the West, the Met Office said.

It has been named by the Spanish because of its ongoing impact in the Canary Islands earlier this week.

The AA has advised against travelling in the “hazardous weather”, saying: “Safety comes first.

“Conditions may change quickly, so stay updated and make sure you’re prepared before you travel.”

It added: “Flood water can appear quickly, and even shallow water can be dangerous – never try to drive through it.”

The Environment Agency said the north of England is currently facing minor surface water and river flooding impacts.

It said it has been working with emergency responders and local authorities, to ensure they are fully prepared for when the storm hits on Friday.

Flood duty manager Ben Lukey said: “Storm Claudia will bring heavy prolonged rainfall across parts of England, with significant surface water flooding probable across parts of central England on Friday.

“River flooding impacts are also possible tomorrow and into Saturday.”

He added: “Environment Agency teams are out on the ground to clear any debris from watercourses and preparing to operate flood defences when needed.”

In the north of the country, the weather is expected to turn colder with overnight frosts expected in places from Friday to Sunday.