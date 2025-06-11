Met Office issues three-day thunderstorm warning across parts of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning across parts of the UK spanning over three days.

Rising temperatures this week brought on by a plume of humid air from Iberia has brought the risk of thunderstorms across the country, set to last from Thursday through to Saturday, with the forecaster warning of potential disruption.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued across the south west of England and Northern Ireland on Thursday that will last until 1pm. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northwards, potentially leading to travel disruption in some places.

The forecaster warned there was “a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus”, with delays to train services possible. Short term power loss and other services is also likely.

open image in gallery Thunderstorm warnings will hit the west of England and Northern Ireland on Thursday, moving to the north ( Met Office )

A further yellow thunderstorm warning was placed across the south east of England from Friday at 3pm til Saturday at 6am. The Met Office warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures with a small chance that communities were cut off by flooded roads.

The forecaster revealed there was a chance of delayed public transport and power cuts while homes and businesses could flood quickly, with damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”, the warning added.

Some western areas could see 20-40mm of rainfall over just a few hours with intense downpours moving northeasterly with lightning on Thursday. Meanwhile, another band of thunderstorms are set to move in again from the south west on Friday with intense rainfall into the early hours of Saturday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mike Silverstone, said: “After largely benign weather early in the week, some intense, thundery showers will move in on Wednesday evening. These thunderstorms are being triggered by some warm, humid air that is moving into the UK from the south.”

open image in gallery Thunder and lightning will affect the south east of England overnight on Friday into Saturday ( Met Office )

The forecaster said that there could be highs of 27C on Wednesday, as well as 29C heat on Friday in south east and central England as temperatures build throughout the week.

Mr Silverstone added: “As temperatures rise this week, it is possible heatwave thresholds could be reached in some parts of the UK, particularly the northwest Midlands, northwest England and northeast Wales, however it is very dependent on cloud cover later this week, so it is not a certainty.

“This warm spell will feel different to the fine weather we experienced in May as the humidity will be much higher, making it feel more uncomfortable. Additionally, while in May the nights were still fairly cool, overnight temperatures this week are forecast to remain fairly warm, which can disrupt people’s sleep.”

Today:

Morning cloud across the south will generally dissipate to leave a largely dry and sunny day for many. The far northwest of Scotland though will be cloudy with some rain for a time. Widely very warm.

Showers will begin to affect the west this evening, with a more organised band of thundery rain following overnight. Remaining dry elsewhere, and a warm night for many.

Thursday:

Rain, heavy at times, will continue to move north and east throughout the day. Brighter conditions following but with some showers also developing. Warm and increasingly humid, despite the breeze.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Staying warm and humid on Friday with another spell of heavy and thundery rain developing, especially later. Staying changeable over the weekend with some further rain but feeling fresher.