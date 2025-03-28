Sunshine and warmth to return to UK for Mother’s Day and into next week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunshine and warmer weather will return to the UK in time for Mother’s Day and is set to last into next week.

The Met Office expects temperatures to hike back up after a small burst of unsettled weather on Friday and Saturday “in typical spring fashion”.

Central and inland areas of the UK are forecasted to enjoy the warmest weather on Sunday – Mother’s Day.

The forecasting body said: “In typical spring fashion, we are going to see a short lived spell of unsettled weather this weekend before we transition back towards a blocked weather pattern as high pressure builds on Sunday and dominates our weather through much of next week.

“While day time temperatures will be warm next week, nights will still be chilly and there is still a chance we could see some rural overnight frosts under the clear skies.”

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the UK between 10am and noon on Saturday – with viewing chances best in the east where skies should be clearest.

The phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. The three will not be completely aligned, meaning only part of the Sun will be obscured.

Met Office Meteorologist Honor Criswick said conditions are “slightly chillier” on Friday.

“We then see some milder air move through on Saturday but with this more cloud, outbreaks of rain perhaps lingering for a time across parts of the South East through the early hours of Sunday, but then high pressure largely dominating and it sticks around as we head into next week too bringing some fine and settled conditions, perhaps even some warm sunshine,” she went on.

She said Sunday morning will be cloudy with possible drizzle and mist.

“Through the course of the morning this will clear its way up nicely and mostly it’s going to be quite a dry day,” Ms Criswick continued.

“That will lead to some sunny spells particularly across central and inland areas of the UK.”

The meteorologist said Northern Ireland, and parts of Wales and Cornwall, may see grey skies in the afternoon.

“For the rest of the week… we have this area of high pressure building its way up from the south, dragging in some more milder air too, so it’s likely that there will be quite a settled start to the week next week, lots of sunny spells and also some quite warm temperatures,” she added.