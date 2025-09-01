Met Office confirms summer 2025 was UK’s hottest on record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK officially experienced its hottest summer on record in 2025, the Met Office has confirmed, as some of the highest temperatures since 2018 were recorded.

The mean temperature in the UK from 1 June to 31 August was 16.10C, which is 1.51C above the long-term average. Back-to-back heatwaves across the country caused droughts and wildfires over the past few weeks.

This has smashed the record set in 2018 at 15.76C, and pushes the summer of 2006 with 15.75C to third place.

Brits are expected to see a sudden end to the sunny spell in September as the Met Office forecasts more unsettled and often rainy conditions.

While it will be seasonably warm at times, showers or long spells of rain can be expected in most regions in the first two weeks of September. This will be caused in part by the long-term effects of Hurricane Erin and Tropical Storm Fernand, which are both currently travelling over the Atlantic.

Despite the record, there were no all-time high heat records set in 2025. The highest temperature recorded was 35.8C in Faversham, Kent – well below the 40.3C recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire in July 2022.

The Met Office said climate change can explain the increasing baseline temperature in the UK. During the period of 1991 to 2020, the mean summer temperature was 14.59C, which is 0.8C more than the period from 1961 to 1990.

Met Office scientist Dr Emily Carlisle said: “Provisional Met Office statistics show that summer 2025 is officially the warmest on record with a mean temperature of 16.10°C, surpassing the previous record of 15.76°C set in 2018.

“The persistent warmth this year has been driven by a combination of factors including the domination of high-pressure systems, unusually warm seas around the UK and the dry spring soils. These conditions have created an environment where heat builds quickly and lingers, with both maximum and minimum temperatures considerably above average.”

Climate projections show that future UK summers are going to become even hotter and drier. The phenomenon also extends across the globe, with Europe grappling with sweltering and often dangerous heat this year.

The Met Office said: “Climate change has the power to turn previously unremarkable years into record-breaking ones, as baseline conditions steadily rise. This summer’s four heatwaves, which might once have passed as pleasant spells of warm weather, are made more prominent by the heightened backdrop that climate change creates.”

The forecaster has warned of “an unsettled first week of meteorological autumn”. Here is the forecast for the next week:

Today

A day of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, with the risk of hail and thunder. Blustery for many, but especially in and around passing showers. Feeling a little cooler than Sunday.

Tonight

Showers tending to ease a little through the evening and overnight. A band of heavy rain will move into south-west England and the far south of Wales come dawn.

Tuesday

Rain will move eastwards across southern counties of England and Wales. Elsewhere will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers. Lighter winds and maximum temperatures near average.

Wednesday to Friday

Brisk winds and heavy rain are likely on Wednesday, followed by sunny spells and heavy showers on Thursday. Perhaps a drier and brighter day for many on Friday. Average temperatures.