Thousands deal with Storm Goretti havoc as forecasters warn of more snow and ice

Wintry weather will grip much of the UK over the weekend as Britons deal with the aftermath of Storm Goretti – which left thousands of people facing power cuts, school closures and travel chaos.

The storm brought winds of almost 100mph after forecasters issued a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the South West.

More than 40,000 properties were without power in the South West at midday on Friday, according to the National Grid’s website, while about 11,000 had no power in the West Midlands, more than 500 had no power in the East Midlands and more than 400 were without power in Wales.

Downing Street said support was being offered to homes left without power.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The latest data I have is that around 0.21% of British customers are without power.

“Engineers and staff are working to reconnect them as quickly as possible. The latest numbers I have is approximately 150,000 customers have had their power restored so far.”

The Met Office said on Friday morning that Storm Goretti “continues to cause problems” as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow batters some areas.

Forecasters had recorded 15cm of snow at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, 7cm at Preston Montford in Shropshire and 7cm in Nottingham.

Notable snow accumulations continue in Scotland, with 27cm at Altnaharra in Sutherland, 26cm at Loch Glascarnoch and 22cm at Durris in Kincardineshire.

The lowest temperature recorded overnight was minus 13.3C at Braemar, Aberdeenshire, while a peak gust of 99mph was reported at St Marys on the Isles of Scilly, the highest here since 1991, according to the Met Office.

In a message posted on Cornwall Council’s social media channels, council leader Leigh Frost said Storm Goretti has caused “major disruption across parts of Cornwall, particularly to roads, coastal areas and local infrastructure”.

Meanwhile, the Government has been urged to convene a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee.

Gideon Amos, Liberal Democrat MP for Taunton and Wellington in Somerset, said: “The Government’s Cobra committee must urgently be convened to ensure fast help is delivered across the region.

“The South West is routinely overlooked by the Government, but we cannot be ignored in this time of need.”

Steve Willington, Met Office chief forecaster, said more snow is possible on Sunday, after a “largely dry” Saturday away from north-eastern parts of Scotland and England.

A yellow warning for snow and ice will be in force for much of Scotland from 2am until 3pm on Sunday.

Mr Willington said: “A further 2-5cm of snow is possible to accumulate at low levels within the warning area on Sunday, with 10-20cm possible over higher ground. With much of this falling in areas that have already seen severe snowfall, ongoing disruption is likely.

“Those in central and southern England and Wales will see this fall as rain, in what will be a wet Sunday for many.”

A yellow warning covering large parts of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire will be in place from 2am until 3pm on Sunday.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been extended into Saturday for large parts of Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning for snow and ice comes into force from midday Friday until 3pm on Saturday, with further snowfall possible across parts of northern England and much of Scotland, while a widespread risk of ice is expected to cause disruption.

A separate yellow warning for ice will cover large parts of England and Wales from midday on Friday until midday on Saturday as partially thawed snow refreezes, accompanied by wintry showers and freezing fog.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for snow and ice will come into force from 5pm on Friday and run until 11am on Saturday, with the Met Office warning of icy patches and some hill snow.

At least 69 flights scheduled to operate to or from Heathrow airport on Friday have been cancelled, likely disrupting more than 9,000 passengers.

The majority of the cancellations are short-haul flights by British Airways.

In a statement issued just after 6am, East Midlands Airport said its runway had reopened after being closed overnight due to heavy snow on the runway.

Passengers were warned delays may linger throughout the day.

Birmingham Airport said at 7.15am that its runway had reopened on a “reduced basis” and teams were working to get passengers moving as efficiently as possible.

Rail services across England, Wales and Scotland may be affected until the end of the day on Friday due to the weather, National Rail said.

The storm, named by French weather forecaster Meteo France, was described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office.

Meanwhile, skies across the West Midlands turned pink on Thursday evening with dramatic pictures capturing the unusual sight.

It was believed that lights from a football stadium was exacerbating the phenomenon.

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman, said: “The blue wavelengths of light are more easily scattered by snow or water droplets allowing the longer wavelengths – such as red and orange – to get through. This can have the effect of turning colours more pink or orange.”

Elsewhere, several shipping containers fell from two vessels off the Isle of Wight overnight, according to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

A number of refrigerated containers were reported falling into the sea from a cargo ship near Nab Tower at 11.10pm on Thursday and seven empty containers fell from the second ship which was 16 nautical miles south of St Catherine’s Point, Isle of Wight at 11.55pm.

In Penzance, the stadium of Cornish Pirates rugby club was damaged, with the roof on the main grandstand at the Mennaye Field having large chunks torn off it by the strong winds.

Dozens of schools across the Midlands and Wales announced they would be closed on Friday where the amber weather warning was issued.

More than 250 schools were expected to remain closed in Scotland, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, plus a number in Moray.

Forecasters also warned that the combination of melting snow and rain increases the flood risk for some in the coming days.