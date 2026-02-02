Met Office issues yellow warnings for snow in parts of Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for snow in Scotland, including one which covers the north-east, the Highlands and Fife.

One warning extends north from Stirling and takes in Perth, Aviemore, Inverness, Fife and the Highlands, spanning as far as the Orkney Islands.

It comes into force at midnight on Tuesday, remaining in place until 3pm on Wednesday.

A separate warning has been issued for the Shetland Islands, coming into force at 6pm on Tuesday, where it will remain until the end of Wednesday.

The west and north-west of the country are unaffected by the warnings.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has one flood warning in place for the Churchill Barriers area of the Orkney Islands.

It also warned of possible localised flooding in parts of Tayside and Angus, though there is no official warning or alert in place for these regions.

On its website, a Sepa spokesperson wrote: “Localised coastal impacts are possible in Orkney and up the east coast from high wave overtopping at times of high tide.

“Localised river flooding impacts are also possible in eastern Tayside and Angus resulting in flooding to low lying land and roads.”

Ferry operator CalMac announced several yellow and amber warnings for disruption and cancellations of many of its services.

Scotrail also encouraged travellers to check the status of their planned journeys ahead of time.

On X, the railway operator said: “If you’re travelling tomorrow or Wednesday, please check your journey on our website, app or visit us at http://journeycheck.com/scotrail/ as we’re expecting snow across parts of the country.

“We plan to run a full service but some disruption is possible.”