Met Office issues amber wildfire warning for parts of UK

The Met Office has issued an amber wildfire warning for most of the UK, because of persistent warm weather.

The warning is in place for most of England, including London, Dover in Kent and Wiltshire and will extend into Northern Ireland and southern Scotland on Wednesday.

It comes after a period of warm weather which will continue this week, with temperatures expected to peak at 22C on Friday.

Fire crews are urging people to act responsibly to prevent the risk of wildfires.

Kathryn Chalk, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “With strong winds and ongoing dry/warm weather this brings a continued likelihood for wildfire conditions through the period.

“There is currently an amber fire danger rating across England extending into Northern Ireland and the rest of southern Scotland on Wednesday.”

She added: “However, showers moving into the far South West will bring some relief to these parts. Then dry weather continues Friday and Saturday extending further north across western Scotland.

“It’s a large England warning, covering most of England.

“We can’t be specific on locations due to the nature of wildfires though, and best to stick with the weather conditions with the dry air, breezy and warm conditions, hence the warning, with slightly cooler conditions with the onshore breeze along eastern coasts.”

The London Fire Brigade said that while London may not be experiencing the same high temperatures as the summer months, wildfires can still occur, especially because of the drier start to spring this year than usual.

The fire service urged people to refrain from using disposable barbecues and to properly dispose of cigarettes, matches and litter, to prevent fire hazards.

London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Paul McCourt said: “We want everyone to enjoy the sunshine but we urge people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and help prevent a grass fire from starting.

“Recent events in Los Angeles and South Korea have demonstrated how rapidly fires can spread outdoors, even when temperatures are not at their highest.

“The Met Office has issued an amber wildfire warning, covering London, and this will be in place for the rest of the week.

“As the weather warms up and we head towards Friday and the weekend, we would urge Londoners not to have barbecues in open spaces or on balconies, including disposable barbecues, to throw rubbish away, and to dispose of cigarettes carefully to avoid inadvertently starting a fire.

“We’re also working closely with partners, such as local authorities, to help manage the risks in outdoor spaces and ensure the public are following the safety advice.”