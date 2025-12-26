Cold temperatures set to continue with health alert in force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cold temperatures are set to continue with frost overnight and a health alert in parts of the UK, the Met Office said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold health alert, which lasts until noon on December 27 for south-west England.

Low temperatures are likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services, including “increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people” and a “greater risk to life of vulnerable people”, according to the UKHSA.

There is likely to be frost overnight into Boxing Day, Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said.

“Boxing Day we’re going to see some good spells of sunshine, we will see a little in the way of cloud for the South and North West, some light rain, but for the vast majority it’s going to be dry,” she said.

“While it will still be breezy, it won’t be as windy as Christmas Day.

“It’s still going to feel chilly, top temperatures between 6-7C, in the south it’s going to feel closer to 4-5C.

“A low chance of snow, it’s not expected at all.”

The weather will be similar on Saturday and Sunday, there could be drizzle where the cloud is thicker, Ms Hutin said, and it will stay quite breezy.

Temperatures will be around average at between 6-7C.

Ms Hutin said: “It’s good news for people who have got the week off and want to go on walks.”

It comes as beachgoers have been urged not to swim, with two men in their 60s and 40s still missing after getting into difficulty off the coast of Devon on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton at 10.25am following reports of people in the water.

Detective Superintendent Hayley Costar, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “There have been weather warnings in place this week and a number of official and unofficial swims have already been cancelled.

“While there are no official warnings in place for tomorrow, we urge anyone with plans to go swimming in the sea on Boxing Day not to.”