Temperatures could reach 24C in UK as fire services battle wildfires

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hot weather is set to bring highs of 24C to the UK as fire services continue to warn of wildfires across the country.

The Met Office said temperatures would peak on Friday in London and south-east England, which could make it the hottest day of the year so far, while temperatures could hit 23C on Thursday.

But London Fire Brigade (LFB) urged caution and warned against using barbecues, saying the wildfire risk was “heightened” due to low rainfall.

It comes as firefighters continue to battle major blazes in Northern Ireland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issued “extreme” wildfire warnings for Thursday in south-west, eastern, central and northern Scotland.

The hottest day of the year so far was on April 4 with a high of 23.7C in Otterbourne, Hampshire.

LFB assistant commissioner Thomas Goodall said: “The risk of wildfires in London currently is heightened and this risk increases with every day that passes without rainfall.”

Historically low rainfall saw England have its sixth driest March and Wales have its fourth driest since records began in 1836, according to the Met Office.

Dan Stroud, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The average for this time of year is around 13C, so it’s going to be about 10C above average on Friday.

“We’ve got high pressure at the moment which effectively acts like a force field.

“It actually keeps fronts and clouds largely at bay and keeps conditions settled and dry underneath the area of high pressure.”

According to LFB, the service saw a 48% increase in call-outs last weekend compared with the same weekend last year.

This year has seen at least 286 wildfires hit the UK so far, more than 100 above the number recorded in the same period in 2022, a year that saw record-breaking temperatures and unprecedented wildfire activity.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said “firefighters continued to respond to wildfire incidents overnight”, with fire crews mobilised to 41 wildfire calls.

This comes after the National Fire Chiefs Council warned on Saturday it needs “long-term and sustained investment” to cope with climate change and “increased demand” on its services.

Mr Goodall said: “A minority of the fires we’ve attended recently are believed to have been started deliberately.

“What might seem like harmless fun has the ability to turn into something much more serious, particularly given current weather conditions.

“We know that people will undoubtedly want to be out enjoying the warm sunshine, particularly as we head into the weekend.

“But we’re asking Londoners to behave responsibly to help reduce the risk of fires starting in the first place.”

He continued: “Over the Easter holidays, parents should ensure that their children understand the fire risks to help protect our open spaces.

“We also urge Londoners to take steps to ensure they are not inadvertently starting a fire.

“They can do this by not using barbecues in open spaces or on balconies, including disposable ones, to throw rubbish away, and to dispose of cigarettes carefully.”