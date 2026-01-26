Storm Chandra named as Met Office issues fresh weather warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has announced the next named storm as Chandra, which is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow across much of the UK on Monday night and Tuesday.

Forecasters say flooding and travel disruption are likely in some places and there will also be some significant snow across higher ground in some northern parts of England and some of Scotland.

Several weather warnings have been issued, including amber warnings for south-west England and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland for rain and wind respectively.

Less severe yellow warnings are in place for all of Northern Ireland and a more extensive area of south-west England, as well as parts of northern England and Scotland.

Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: “Initially strong winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and south-west Wales which are still vulnerable after Storm Goretti, gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible here.

“Heavy rain is an additional hazard as it falls on saturated ground in Dorset and southern parts of Devon, Somerset and Cornwall.

“As Chandra interacts with colder air further north snow becomes a hazard, with 10-20cm of snow possibly accumulating over higher ground in the Pennines, southern Scotland and the Highlands.

“With a complex spell of weather, its important people stay up to date with the forecast and any warnings in your area.”