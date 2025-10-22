Storm Benjamin set to hit UK with heavy rain and winds of more than 70mph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Benjamin, as named by Meteo France, is set to batter the UK with heavy downpours and winds of more than 70mph this week, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has released three yellow weather warnings over possible disruption, flooding, power cuts and damage to buildings in a number of areas on Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for rain covering most of southern England, the East Midlands, parts of Wales and Yorkshire will be in place tomorrow until 9pm.

Those within the affected regions have been warned by the weather service to expect heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening, with up to 50mm in some areas by early Thursday morning.

The anticipated wet and windy conditions have not yet earned the storm an official name from the Met Office.

A separate warning for wind on Thursday is in place from 9am until 11.59pm, covering the east of England from Brighton up to Scarborough.

For the majority of the yellow alert area, gusts of up to 55mph are expected with 65mph possible near coasts, the Met Office said.

Strong winds may lead to power cuts, transport disruption and damage to buildings with a small chance of injuries and danger to life caused by large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts and coastal roads, the forecaster warned.

Another yellow alert for wind on Thursday covers south-west England and parts of Wales, including Somerset, Devon, Cornwall, Swansea and Pembrokeshire.

Gusts of up to 45mph are expected widely within this area, while winds of up to 60mph could be reached along exposed coasts and headlands, according to the forecaster.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “It is worth noting that there is a greater than usual uncertainty surrounding the track and intensity of this low-pressure system.

“So the public should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves, with adjustments to the forecasts likely at short notice.”