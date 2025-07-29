Three more people arrested over death of elderly couple in arson attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two great-grandparents who died after an arson attack on their home.

Eric Greener, 77, and his partner, Sheila Jackson, 83, died following the fire at their home in St Helens, Merseyside, in the early hours of July 15.

A 45-year-old man from Liverpool; a 48-year-old woman of no fixed abode; and a 53-year-old woman from Anfield have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit arson, Merseyside Police said on Tuesday.

All three have been taken to police stations for questioning.

Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He was due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, the force said.

A 31-year-old man from St Helens who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains on conditional bail, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, senior investigating officer, said: “The investigation is progressing but I want to take this opportunity to emphasise that we are still gathering all information that might assist us.

“Please don’t assume we already know as we would much rather make that assessment ourselves. Thank you to all of those who have spoken to us so far.”

Merseyside Police previously said an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the home on South John Street, where the couple had lived for 15 years.

The pair were rescued from their home and taken to hospital after emergency services were called at 12.40am on July 15.

Mr Greener died on Wednesday night, while Ms Jackson died on Thursday morning.