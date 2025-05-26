Man arrested after car ploughs into crowd at Liverpool victory parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was white, British and from the Liverpool area and it is understood Counter Terrorism Policing North West are supporting the force.

The Prime Minister described “appalling” scenes after witnesses said a people carrier ploughed into people who had been celebrating in the city centre.

Liverpool Football Club said it was in contact with the force and would “continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident”.

Footage circulating online on Monday appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

Officers surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

Emergency services were quickly at the scene and several casualties were taken away by ambulances.

A large police cordon was put in place on Water Street and emergency vehicles could be seen lining the road.

A conscious man on a stretcher was seen being put into an ambulance and the paramedic told police he believed the Liverpool Royal Hospital may be overwhelmed.

Police lined the junction of Castle Street and Water Street and firefighters were also at the scene.

A large blue tent was erected in Water Street, with two fire engines parked in front. An ambulance incident unit was parked nearby before driving away.

A police van and car blocked Water Street, and other police vehicles were parked along The Strand.

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

“This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

He added: “It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”

Another witness, who was walking with a group of friends, said he saw a car “speeding up” and hitting pedestrians.

Mike Maddra told the PA news agency the “car turned left, mounted pavement, come towards us and runs towards the buildings”.

He said “we got out the way and it was speeding up”.

Mr Maddra said he thought he saw two people being hit and added, “it looked deliberate” and “it has just ruined the day really”.

In a statement, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.”