Duchess of Sussex reveals medical complications after childbirth on podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has said she suffered medical complications after childbirth, and had to cope with the “world” not knowing.

In the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions Of A Female Founder, Meghan said she had been diagnosed with post-partum pre-eclampsia following the birth of one of her children.

The condition is similar to pre-eclampsia, which affects women during pregnancy – and involves high blood pressure, according to the Preeclampsia Foundation charity.

Describing the condition, Meghan said: “It’s so rare. And its so scary.”

“You’re still trying to juggle all these things and the world doesn’t know what is happening, quietly and in the quiet you are still trying to show up for people,” she added.

“You’re still trying to show up, mostly for your children. But those things are huge medical scares.”

Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating platform Bumble and the first guest on Meghan’s podcast, added: “They’re life or death, truly.”

“I remember after you delivered Archie and the whole world was waiting for his debut,” she added.

“I was just becoming a new mum and I was like, oh my god, how is this woman doing this.

“How is this woman putting on heels and going and debuting a child in this beautiful outfit in front of the entire world?

“I could barely face a doorbell delivery for takeout food. I was like, please don’t look at me.”

According to the NHS, symptoms for post-partum pre-eclampsia include severe headaches, vision problems, pain below the ribs, vomiting and sudden swelling of the feet, ankles, face and hands.

Without immediate treatment, it can lead to serious complications including in rare cases, convulsions, liver and blood clotting disorders and strokes.

Confessions Of A Female Founder is the latest in Meghan’s flurry of output after her much-criticised Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan and her new brand As Ever.

She has promised the series will feature “girl talk” and advise on how to create “billion-dollar businesses”.