Meghan is slightly adrift on the facts and reality, Vanity Fair’s ex-editor says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex is “slightly adrift on the facts and reality”, the former editor of Vanity Fair has said.

Graydon Carter, who was in charge when Meghan graced the cover of the magazine in 2017, said the then-Suits actress questioned why she was being asked about her relationship with the now-Duke of Sussex rather than her charity work.

Carter, in an interview with the New York Post, laughed as he recalled how Meghan challenged the Vanity Fair reporter, saying: “Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry?

“Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy.”

Carter added: “This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality.”

He admitted he had never heard of Meghan at the time and said “I have no idea who that is” but was told by Vanity Fair’s cover booker she merited a story “because she’s going to marry Prince Harry”.

Meghan, meanwhile, posted a rare photograph of herself with her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Monday, and also shared a collection of her style inspirations with purchase links.

The picture on both her Meghan, and her As Ever, Instagram accounts showed five-year-old Archie cuddling his mother’s leg as she placed her arm around him, while also carrying three-year-old Lili in her arms as the youngster held a wicker basket in her hand in the garden setting.

The post, which did not show the children’s faces, was captioned “Every day is a love story” alongside a dove of peace emoji.

In a story, she posted a ShopMy link featuring a collection of clothes and accessories, with the message: “Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come”.

A message on the ShopMy page read: “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them!” with the addition “Please note, some products may contain commissionable links”.

The mostly neutral coloured items included an oversized white shirt by Reformation for £128, a beige Uniqlo raincoat costing £99.90 and a gold Maya Brenner Happiness Retreat citrine stone necklace, made in collaboration with Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, for £383.

Meghan has faced widespread critical reviews of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan this month, but has already filmed a second season and is focusing on her new brand As Ever.

Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos backed the duchess last week, saying she and Harry are “overly dismissed”.

The Sussexes signed a multimillion-pound deal with the streaming giant after stepping down from the working monarchy in 2020, but their most successful output so far has been their controversial Harry & Meghan documentary about their struggles in the royal family.

Netflix has also become a partner in the duchess’s As Ever business, with the first products set to include raspberry jam, herbal tea and a ready made crepe mix.

Sarandos told Variety: “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.”

He added: “People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”

Meghan also added a new story to her Instagram account, featuring footage of birds flying in formation against a blue sky and the sun, and with the sound of the ocean, alongside the message: “Flying into the week with my family (Thanks to my H for capturing this!).”

Squeals of delight can be heard – presumably the voices of Archie and Lili – with one of the youngsters shouting “Wow”.