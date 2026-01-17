Meghan appears to join viral 2016 throwback trend on Instagram

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex appears to have joined the viral 2016 throwback trend on Instagram days before her husband is expected to appear in court in the UK.

Meghan posted a video online of her dancing with her husband which was filmed by their daughter, then appeared to join the viral 2016 throwback trend – in which people have been posting images from a decade ago to Instagram – as she also shared a photo of her and Harry with their arms around each other while standing in water outside.

Meghan and Harry met in 2016 and went to Botswana for their third date.

She shared the video and photo with the caption: “When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there.

“cred: our daughter.”

In the video, which she posted to her Instagram and credited to their daughter, Princess Lilibet, the couple hold hands and spin around while barefoot on grass.

The song So Easy (To Fall In Love) by Olivia Dean was chosen to play over the video.

It comes as Harry is expected to appear in court next week to give evidence in his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Harry and a group of six others are bringing the claim at the High Court in London, alleging that Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing private phone conversations.

The group includes Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley.

Harry is expected to give evidence lasting a full day next Thursday, according to a draft trial timetable seen on Thursday.