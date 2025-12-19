Meghan posts family photo with Harry, Archie and Lilibet for festive message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their children has been shared by Meghan alongside a “happy holidays” message.

Meghan posted a photo on her Instagram account on Friday showing the family of four on a small bridge surrounded by greenery, with her bending down to touch heads with Princess Lilibet and holding hands, while Prince Archie has his hands around Harry’s waist.

The caption reads: “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours.”

The couple also posted a video on their website to mark the festive season.

On their website, they wrote: “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year.”

A video on the site included video clips of the couple during events this year, including giving speeches, dancing and hugging others during sections with the captions: Responding to Global Crisis; Supporting Women and Girls; Protecting Families Online and Show Up, Do Good.

It was announced on Friday that the duke and duchess’s joint charity, the Archewell Foundation, will be renamed Archewell Philanthropies as it marks five years since it was founded.

Harry and Meghan set up the foundation, which has the mission statement “Show up, do good”, after stepping down from their royal duties and moving to Los Angeles in 2020.

The charity this year has advocated for safer digital spaces and the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI).

It has also funded support for children affected by conflict in Gaza and Ukraine.

Archewell takes its name from “arche”, the ancient Greek word meaning “source of action”, and “well”, symbolising “a plentiful source or supply, a place we go to dig deep”.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: “This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good.”