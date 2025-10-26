Meghan shares rare glimpse of Archie and Lilibet in pumpkin farm video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse of Archie and Lilibet in a video of them and the Duke of Sussex on an outing to a pumpkin farm.

In a post on Instagram before Halloween, the family are seen strolling through rows of pumpkins, with Archie, six, running through a corn maze and Lilibet, four, riding in a wagon being pulled by Meghan.

The clip, which is soundtracked by California Dreamin’ by The Mamas & The Papas, also shows Harry carving a pumpkin and the couple holding hands.

Harry is dressed casually in a hoodie and baseball cap in the clip, with Meghan wearing knee-high boots and a quilted jacket.

In a caption to the clip, Meghan writes: “Happy Sunday” with a pumpkin emoji and an orange heart.

Only the backs of Archie and Lilibet can be seen in the clip, with the couple warning on World Mental Health Day of the impact of social media on young people.

Harry, speaking at a Project Healthy Minds event in New York City, claimed that the digital world has “fundamentally changed how we experience reality”.

Earlier this month, Meghan also described how she and Harry had “no plan” when they first moved to California five years ago, except “nesting and healing”.

“I think five years ago was a very different situation for all of us,” she said in Washington DC for Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit.

“And you know, Archie was so little, and I had just got pregnant with Lili around that same time, so we were nesting – nesting and healing.

“And also, I don’t know I had the bandwidth at that time to think about what the big picture dream was. There was no plan.

“It was just, let’s get through these next couple of years, create community, which was always so important to both of us in our new environment.”