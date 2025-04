Talks to ‘finalise’ Chagos deal taking place with Mauritius, No 10 says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A deal to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius is being “finalised” after winning approval from Donald Trump’s US, Downing Street said.

The plan will see the UK give up sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory but pay to lease back the strategically important Diego Garcia military base, which is used by the US.

Discussions are ongoing between the UK and the Mauritian government over the terms of the deal.

“The finalisation of the deal is ongoing,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

US President Mr Trump indicated his backing for the deal during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Washington in February, saying: “I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “You will have seen from the president that he recognised the strength of the deal.

“I think we are now working with the Mauritian government to finalise the deal and sign the treaty.

“My understanding is it’s now between us and the Mauritian government to finalise the deal, following the discussions with the US.”

A deal was initially announced last year, but a change of administration in Mauritius and the return of Mr Trump to the White House put an agreement in doubt.

The Government has argued that it has to give up sovereignty over the territory due to international legal rulings in favour of Mauritius.

Reports have suggested the deal could cost £90 million a year to secure the use of Diego Garcia, with payments front-loaded to win the support of the Mauritian government.