High spirits from candidates on last day of presidential campaign

Both candidates in the Irish presidential race have ended their campaigns in high spirits ahead of polling day on Friday.

Left-wing independent candidate Catherine Connolly has a significant lead over Fine Gael hopeful Heather Humphreys, according to an opinion poll published on the eve of voting day.

The Irish Independent/Ireland Thinks poll put support for Ms Connolly on 40%, ahead of Ms Humphreys at 25%.

Ireland will head to polling stations on Friday to elect its 10th president.

The count will begin on Saturday morning with a declaration expected at Dublin Castle later that day.

Speaking about the strong opinion poll performance on Thursday, Ms Connolly said: “It’s wonderful for my team but we take absolutely nothing for granted.”

Ms Humphreys also encouraged supporters to “get that vote out” but struck a different tone on the newspaper reports: “I don’t believe one bit in those polls, don’t mind those polls. Tomorrow is the poll.”

Ms Connolly’s final full day of canvassing focused on the west of Ireland.

There was a celebratory atmosphere at her final campaign rally in Galway, where she told hundreds of energetic supporters that the presidential election presented a “stark choice”.

Speaking at the Galway Bay Hotel, Ms Connolly said she was “simply the symbol of a movement” and thanked those who had supported her campaign.

“What is important about this election is a stark choice to be made – and I have never, ever used a bad word against the other candidate, everybody is entitled to stand.

“Do we want more of the same or do we want the courage and the capacity that we all have to shape a new Republic?”

The rally also featured speeches from representatives of the political parties weighing in behind her, many of whom called for further progress in uniting the left and challenging the coalition led by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald welcomed Ms Connolly’s support for a united Ireland and warned attendees against complacency: “No election is over until every last vote is cast and counted, so this evening, as we gather, we take nothing for granted.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said Ms Connolly’s “alternative vision for Irish politics has a resonance across the country” while Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said “the magic of Catherine is something that we’ll feel in politics for a long time after this”.

Earlier, she visited a primary school in Castlerea where students put on Irish dancing displays and performed a number of songs, including Ireland’s Call, for the presidential hopeful.

Her next stop was Robert Flynn, a 200-year-old grocery store in the town centre where packets of porridge fill the shelves alongside live goldfish and ammunition belts.

The 87-year-old shopkeeper, Tom Flynn, was so confident of Friday’s result he told Ms Connolly it was “the first time we ever have the president of Ireland here”.

Ms Humphreys took her campaigning to Sligo and Donegal on Thursday in a bid to convince voters she should take over from outgoing President Michael D Higgins.

Fine Gael leader and Irish deputy premier Simon Harris gave a “particular appeal to people from other political traditions” to lend their vote to Ms Humphreys as he joined her for canvassing, adding: “She won’t let you down.”

Speaking later at an event in Donegal, he said: “The polls said Michael D Higgins was never going to be president – he won the election, he won twice and he did a very good job.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to defy all the sceptics and we’re going to elect Heather Humphreys the 10th president of Ireland – but only with your help.”

Earlier, at the Irish Country Living Women and Agriculture Conference in Rosses Point, Ms Humphreys told local media that she had a “great campaign”, adding: “One thing I have learned is that we have a wonderful country and we should be very proud of it.”

Fianna Fail candidate Jim Gavin, despite declaring weeks ago that he has withdrawn from the race, will remain on the ballot paper and placed at 7% in the latest opinion poll.

The combined number of people who said they were undecided, would not vote or would spoil their vote was 28%.

When they are removed, Ms Connolly holds 55% of the vote, with Ms Humphreys on 35%.

Ireland uses a system of transferable votes in elections but if the margin between Ms Humphreys and Ms Connolly cannot be closed with Mr Gavin’s votes, a winner will be known after the first count.