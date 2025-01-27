M&S issue urgent ‘do not eat’ warning on chicken contaminated with Salmonella
Two products which are only being sold in Northern Ireland have been recalled
Marks & Spencer has recalled a number of chicken products over concerns they have been contaminated with salmonella.
The popular supermarket chain warned consumers against eating the food, as it could contain bacteria that could lead to sickness, which includes diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
The bacteria was found in the foods during routine testing.
A spokesperson for the chain explained that “no other products are affected” and apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.
In a recall notice, the Food Standards Agency said: "Marks & Spencer is recalling Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Burgers and 2 Chicken Kyivs because Salmonella has been found in the products. These products are only sold in Marks and Spencer in Northern Ireland."
Anyone who has bought the items has been urged to return them to your nearest store for a full refund, with more information available via Marks & Spencer.
The recall relates to Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Burger products with use by dates of 26 January, 30 January, 31 January and 1 February 2025.
Its 2 Chicken Kyivs with the use by date of 26 January 2025 should also be returned.
According to the NHS website, the symptoms of food poisoning include:
- feeling sick (nausea)
- diarrhoea
- being sick (vomiting)
- stomach cramps
- a high temperature of 38C or above
- feeling generally unwell – such as feeling tired or having aches and chills
The symptoms usually start within a few days of eating the food that caused the infection.
