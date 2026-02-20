Cooper to meet Rubio after Chagos deal thrown into fresh doubt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will meet her US counterpart Marco Rubio for talks in Washington after Britain’s Chagos Islands deal was thrown into fresh doubt by Donald Trump.

The UK’s agreement to hand sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius, a move repeatedly criticised by the US president, is likely to be high on the agenda.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump urged Sir Keir Starmer not to “give away Diego Garcia” – an island on the archipelago which is home to a joint UK-US military base – despite Washington signalling its official backing for the deal on Tuesday.

The Times has reported that Mr Trump’s latest U-turn on his previous support for the agreement is because of Britain’s refusal to give the White House the green light to use the base or RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire for a potential military campaign against Iran.

The Government’s position is said to be due to concerns over a breach of international law, which does not distinguish between a nation carrying out an attack and one that provides support with “knowledge of the circumstances of the internationally wrongful act”.

The bases can only be used for military operations with prior consent from the Government and would need to comply with UK law and the country’s interpretation of relevant international law.

The US president is weighing fresh military action against the Islamic Republic, with a second American warship moving into the region and warnings that he could go ahead if no deal on its nuclear programme is reached.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said that “it may be necessary” for the US to use Diego Garcia “and the airfield located in Fairford” in order to “eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous regime”.

He also described the UK’s agreement to hand sovereignty to Mauritius and lease back the Diego Garcia joint UK-US military base as “a big mistake”.

A Government spokesperson refused to comment on “operational matters” and said there was a political process “ongoing between the US and Iran, which the UK supports”.

“Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon, and our priority is security in the region,” they said.

Ms Cooper and US secretary of state Mr Rubio are expected to hold talks on UK-US cooperation on a range of areas including defence, security and trade.

The minister will also attend the National Governors’ Association Reception, where she will meet with a range of US governors and discuss business opportunities for British firms as well as celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence.