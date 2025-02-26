Ex-footballer Kevin Campbell’s family have questions on treatment, coroner told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of ex-footballer Kevin Campbell have questioned why his heart infection was not identified months before his death, a coroner has heard.

The former Arsenal and Everton striker, 54, died at Manchester Royal Infirmary (MRI) on June 15 last year.

A provisional cause of death of multi-organ failure due to a heart infection – infective endocarditis – was given at the opening of his inquest the following month.

It also emerged that Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the MRI, had declared a Level 5 patient safety incident – the most serious category – about aspects of his care.

It was said Mr Campbell had been fit and well until around January 2024 when he had a number of stays in hospital before his final admission to the MRI from May of that year.

On Wednesday, a pre-inquest review hearing was told he was treated at the MRI for an initial six-and-half weeks before his later admission there, with a three-day stay at Salford Royal Hospital in between.

Lawyer Sebastian Naughton, representing Mr Campbell’s family, said the MRI’s own investigation had identified “some shortcomings” in treatment, with reference to a delay in diagnosis during his final spell at the MRI.

He said the family, who were not present at the hearing at Manchester Coroner’s Court, wanted to know more about his earlier stay at the MRI.

He said: “This is a medically complex inquest. Kevin was admitted for six and half weeks to Manchester Royal Infirmary in the earlier period.

“No clear underlying cause for heart failure was identified in that period.

“The family have questions about the first admission. In broad terms, how it was there was a six-and-a-half week admission and no clear cause was identified and whether there was an an earlier opportunity.”

Zak Golombek, area coroner for Manchester, adjourned proceedings until a full inquest hearing which will take place on a date to be fixed.

A spokesman for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said it does not comment on ongoing inquests.

Mr Campbell scored 59 goals in 224 games for Arsenal and, alongside the 1990/91 league title, he also won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup at Highbury.

He spent three years at Nottingham Forest after joining them in 1995 and had a one-season stop at Trabzonspor in Turkey before moving to Everton in 1999.

He stayed at Everton until 2005, where he spent time as captain under Walter Smith, and ended his career with spells at West Brom and Cardiff.

Mr Campbell worked in the media after his playing career and was a member of the Black Footballers Partnership, which works to increase the voice and influence of black footballers.