Manchester synagogue terrorist was on police bail for alleged rape

Terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie was on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the Manchester synagogue attack.

Al-Shamie was also heard to shout “this is what they get for killing our children” as he tried to get inside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

The synagogue’s chairman of trustees, Alan Levy, who helped barricade the doors, told ITV News he saw Al-Shamie “with a big knife, banging his knife into the glass, trying to get through.”

He added: “The heroes of the congregation who saw what was happening then came to the doors because he was trying to break the doors down to get in.

“We were barricading the doors between us with Rabbi Walker and a number of the other congregants. He couldn’t get in because we were holding the doors firm.”

Mr Levy told the broadcaster: “All I heard him say was when the guys were outside the perimeter and were shouting at him. He shouted, ‘this is what you get for killing our children’.”

It comes as the families of the two men who died during the attack paid tribute to them.

Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent Al-Shamie entering the synagogue during the car and knife attack.

He was killed together with Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, who was working as a security guard at the synagogue and also helped prevent the attacker entering the premises.

Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby and another member of the public during the attack, which happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

A tribute provided by Mr Daulby’s family said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others.

“He was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.

“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely, down-to-earth man.

“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday October 2, 2025.”

A member of the synagogue’s executive, Brian Bell, said Mr Daulby was shot as he was holding a door shut, adding that he was “an unassuming member of the synagogue who actually rose to the terrible danger, because he ran to close all the doors, back and front”.

Mr Cravitz’s family said in their tribute that he was “kind” and “caring” and was “devoted” to his wife and family.

A statement said: “Melvin would do anything to help anyone. He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.

“He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food. He will be sorely missed by his wife, family, friends and community.

“We ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with this shocking loss.”

The tributes came as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy was heckled during a vigil for the men close to the scene of the attack on Friday, with Mr Lammy facing calls of “you have blood on your hands”.

During a vigil for the victims, the Justice Secretary was booed by some of the crowd, with shouts of “shame on you” and “go to Palestine, leave us alone”.

In his address, Mr Lammy said “that is why we stand in defiance of those terrorists who seek to divide us”.

There were shouts from attendees, and one man could be heard saying “you enabled it, every Saturday”.

Rabbi Daniel Walker, from the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, paid thanks during the vigil to “one of the heroes” who is recovering in hospital from “terrible wounds”.

Mr Walker said the man is recovering alongside two others who “blocked the terrorist” with their bodies.

He added: “We also remember Adrian and Melvin, truly wonderful, special men whose lives were so truly snatched from them as they tried to pray as Jews on the holiest day of the year on Yom Kippur.”

It is understood that police are no closer to providing a conclusive motive for the attack.

In his update on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said both victims who were shot by police were “close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry”.

He said one of the victims who died suffered “a wound consistent with a gunshot injury” – describing the actions of armed police as “urgently required… to bring this vicious attack to an end”.

Sir Stephen said the other victim who suffered a gunshot wound has injuries that are not life-threatening.

GMP said on Friday evening that three more people, a man and two women, had been arrested in relation to the attack, bringing the number of people held on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism to six.

Head of counter-terrorism policing Laurence Taylor said on Friday that a “suspicious device” attached to Al-Shamie’s torso had been confirmed as fake following analysis and that police believed he “may have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology”.

He added: “Based on some fast time assessments conducted on our systems, this individual does not appear to be known to counter-terrorism policing, however he does have a non-CT (counter-terror) related criminal history.

“This includes a recent arrest for rape, which resulted in him being bailed.

“At this stage, we believe Al-Shamie may have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology.

“Establishing the full circumstances of the attack is likely to take some time.”

On Friday, the police watchdog, which is investigating the incident, said it was examining the use of lethal force by GMP firearms officers after a post-mortem examination concluded a man, named by police as Adrian Daulby, suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the probe was “standard practice in situations where police use of force may have resulted in the death of a member of the public”.

The watchdog said the investigation will look at any role police may have played in injuries suffered by a third man who was treated for a gunshot wound but survived the incident.

Currently there is “no evidence a non-police issue firearm was discharged at the scene”, the IOPC added.

Al-Shamie’s father, Faraj Al-Shamie, issued a statement on behalf of his family, saying the “terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us”.