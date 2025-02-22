Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Girl, three, killed in crash between tram and van in Manchester

No arrests have been made.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 22 February 2025 08:45 EST
Greater Manchester Police said the girl was taken to hospital on Saturday but died from her injuries (Alamy/PA)
A three-year-old girl has been killed in a crash between a tram and a van in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was taken to hospital after the crash in the city centre on Saturday morning, but she died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The child was a pedestrian and was not travelling in either the tram or van, GMP confirmed.

Manchester’s Bee Network said on social media: “Due to a road traffic collision on Mosley Street in the city centre, no tram services are operating between St Peter’s Square and Piccadilly Gardens.”

