Manchester Arena bomb plotter ‘attacks three prison guards with hot cooking oil’

Pol Allingham
Saturday 12 April 2025 12:58 EDT
Hashem Abedi attacked three prison guards, the POA said (GMP/PA)
Hashem Abedi attacked three prison guards, the POA said (GMP/PA) (PA Media)

Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi has attacked three prison guards with hot cooking oil, the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) has said.

The Prison Service confirmed three prison officers were treated in hospital after an attack by a prisoner at HMP Frankland, County Durham.

One female officer was discharged by 4pm on Saturday.

Abedi threw hot cooking oil over the officers before producing “home-made weapons” and stabbing them, said the POA, a trade union covering prison staff.

The officers sustained life-threatening injuries including burns, scalds and stab wounds in the “unprovoked” and “vicious” attack, it added.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Three prison officers have been treated in hospital after an attack by a prisoner at HMP Frankland.

“Police are now investigating so it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Violence in prison will not be tolerated, and we will always push for the strongest punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff.”

