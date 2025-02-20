Man dies after being arrested by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man died following his arrest by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport.

The man, 27, who was due to travel from the airport, was “displaying unusual behaviour” before being stopped and arrested by officers on Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

He was taken to a holding area where he became unwell and paramedics were called. He died at 1.53pm, the watchdog said.

An investigation was launched later that afternoon after a referral was made to the IPOC from the Home Office.

IOPC investigators were sent to the scene to begin gathering evidence.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.

“When someone dies after being taken into custody, it is important for there to be a thorough investigation to understand what has happened.

“We have been in touch with the man’s family to explain our role and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.

“Our investigation is in its very early stages and no further information is available at this time.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.