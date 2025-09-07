Pictured: Total ‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The country’s stargazers had the chance to see the total lunar eclipse on Sunday evening as a “Blood Moon” was visible from parts of the UK.

For the first time since 2022, the UK witnessed the moon turning a deep, dark red as the Earth passed directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

According to the Met Office, the moon took on a reddish hue because it was illuminated by light that had passed through the Earth’s atmosphere and had been bent back towards the moon by refraction, scattering blue light and allowing red wavelengths to reach the moon.

open image in gallery A total lunar eclipse visible over Liverpool ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

open image in gallery People watch a full ‘Blood Moon’ during a total eclipse from above Riex, western Switzerland ( AFP via Getty Images )

Where skies were clear, the eclipse was visible at around 7.30pm.

The eclipse was visible to the naked eye, and unlike solar eclipses, was safe to view directly as the moon’s reflected light is not as bright.

open image in gallery The ‘Blood Moon’ rises over the West Bank, as seen from the Negev desert in Israel ( Reuters )

open image in gallery The lunar eclipse is seen from Bourg-en-Lavaux, Switzerland ( Reuters )

However, the rare spectacle was more visible in many other parts of the world, including parts of Africa and the Middle East.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the moon and the sun, obscuring the latter and turning it dark.

The light that reaches the lunar surface is scattered by the Earth, so that it appears red to people watching from the ground.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich said the next opportunity to see a lunar eclipse in the UK will be on 28 August 2026. But that is only a partial eclipse, unlike this weekend’s total one.