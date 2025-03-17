Hospital executives call for suspension of Lucy Letby public inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former senior executives at the Countess of Chester Hospital have asked for the public inquiry into the events surrounding the crimes of Lucy Letby to be suspended.

Inquiry chair Lady Justice Thirlwall said she had received the request last month from counsel for the management team at the time that killer nurse Letby attacked babies in 2015 and 2016.

Lawyers representing chief executive Tony Chambers, medical director Ian Harvey, director of nursing Alison Kelly and HR director Sue Hodkinson made the application weeks after an international panel of neonatologists and paediatric specialists said that bad medical care and natural causes were the reasons for the collapses and deaths on the neo-natal unit.

Those medical findings have been passed to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice, and Letby’s legal team hope her case will eventually be referred back to the Court of Appeal.

This week, the Thirlwall Inquiry is hearing closing submissions from the various interested parties, including the families of Letby’s victims, following the conclusion of the evidence at the hearings which began last September.

Lady Justice Thirlwall is due to publish her final report this autumn.

On Monday, she disclosed the request made on behalf of the former hospital executives whose lawyers have also written to the Secretary of State for Health to seek a suspension of the inquiry.

Lady Justice Thirlwall said she had recently received a written request from solicitors representing Letby for her to pause the inquiry.

She said a similar plea had also been received from Conservative MP David Davis, who has previously described Letby’s convictions as “one of the major injustices of modern times”.

Submissions will be heard on the topic later at Liverpool Town Hall, along with the closing statements.

Letby, 35, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted across two trials at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Cheshire Constabulary has been carrying out an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital and last week said the probe had widened to gross negligence manslaughter.

The force said suspects had been identified and notified in connection with the investigation into baby deaths between 2012 and 2016.

Letby’s barrister Mark McDonald said the expert medical evidence compiled by her defence team “points the finger in a very different direction” from where the police are looking.

A separate police probe into deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the neo-natal units of both the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital during Letby’s time as a nurse between 2012 to 2016 is also ongoing.