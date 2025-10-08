Most low-paid workers have taken out payday loan to cover essentials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three in five low-paid workers have skipped meals, cannot heat their homes or have taken out a payday loan to cover essential supplies, new research suggests.

The Living Wage Foundation said its survey of 2,000 workers showed the "devastating impact" of low pay on people's lives.

Three in five respondents said they were forced to skip meals regularly, were unable to heat their homes, fell behind on bills or took out a payday loan to cover their essentials in the past year because of their level of pay.

Two in five said they have been forced to use food banks, rising to more than half of low-paid workers with dependent children.

The research was based on a survey of workers paid below the voluntary so-called real living wage of £12.60 an hour and £13.85 in London.

A low-paid worker who took part in one of the focus groups which formed part of the research said: "I'm really struggling to balance the bills, rent, food for the children and also for myself. Some sort of sacrifice is always happening."

One in four of those surveyed said they had no savings ( Getty Images )

One in four of those surveyed said they had no savings while one in five revealed they have less than £10 left over each week after paying for essentials including food, housing costs and energy.

Katherine Chapman, executive director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: "Today's research shows the harsh reality for workers paid below the real living wage, forced to make impossible choices between heating homes, feeding their families or falling behind on bills.

"It's been encouraging to see yet more employers, from all sectors and sizes, joining the living wage movement of over 16,000 employers, despite tough economic times. They know that when staff are paid a wage that reflects the cost of living, they thrive, and so do the organisations they work for."

Katie Hood, lead community organiser at Colchester food bank, said: "The report reflects the harsh reality of life for low-paid workers that we see every day at Colchester food bank.

"The detrimental impact of low pay affects all areas of our community's welfare. The findings make it clear that the sobering reality of rising living costs, limited access to real living wage jobs and widening economic inequality are leaving too many people behind."