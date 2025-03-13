Five Star singer Stedman Pearson dies aged 60

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five Star member Stedman Pearson has died at the age of 60, his sister Deniece Pearson said.

The singer – who was most known for performing alongside his siblings Deniece, Lorraine, Doris, and Delroy Pearson in the British pop group – died on March 10 and had been on dialysis.

“He was a gentleman to the very end – in every way and an amazing son/brother and uncle,” a statement from his family to the PA news agency said.

“May the memories and love he gave to us and the world be our greatest comfort. He will be deeply missed.”

Five Star had six top 10 singles in the UK charts with hits including System Addict, Can’t Wait Another Minute, and Rain Or Shine.

The group’s outfits and synchronised dance routines often drew comparisons to American music group The Jackson 5.

They released their debut album Luxury Of Life in 1985, and followed this up with Silk And Steel in 1986 – which topped the UK albums chart.

The year after they won best British group at the Brit Awards.

In the noughties and 2010s they performed at various festivals including as a four piece for the Let’s Rock festival in Bristol in 2015.

In September 2006, Stedman appeared on The All Star Talent Show on Channel 5, and placed third after showcasing his ballet skills.

In 2008, he starred in BBC Three reality show Celebrity Scissorhands, which involved celebrities attempting to cut people’s hair to raise money for BBC Children In Need.

He also appeared on comedy TV show Never Mind The Buzzcocks in a segment where the panellists had to select the singer from a line-up of look-a-likes.