Police investigating attack on officers with hunting knife as attempted murder

Police are investigating an incident in which officers in Londonderry were attacked with a five inch hunting knife as attempted murder.

One officer was stabbed in the leg with the weapon and required stitches during the incident in the early hours of Thursday.

Police also said there was an attempt to stab another officer in the torso but he was saved from injury by his body armour.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the attack as “utterly reprehensible”.

Police Service of Northern Ireland deputy chief constable Bobby Singleton said: “During the early hours of this morning, police were conducting inquiries in relation to a wanted person in the Collon Lane area of the city.

“One officer was speaking with a man at the property when he became aggressive, swinging out at him, and striking him to his face – resulting in a bloodied nose.

“Police attempted to arrest the suspect inside the flat, and due to his violent actions already demonstrated, it was necessary to deploy Pava spray.”

Mr Singleton said the suspect refused to show his hands, produced a hunting knife with a five inch serrated blade and attempted to stab an officer to his torso.

He added: “Had the officer not been wearing his protective body equipment, the consequences of this attack could have been far more serious.”

Mr Singleton said while the suspect was being detained, another officer suffered a stab wound to the leg.

The officer required treatment in hospital for a laceration.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on a number of offences, including the attempted murder of an emergency worker.

Officers then entered the kitchen area of the flat and located another man who was wanted by police in relation to breach of bail.

When police attempted to speak with the 20-year-old, he struck out at two officers with his hand.

Police said once detained, he spat on an officer’s glasses and was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

When taken to custody he spat again at an officer and assaulted a custody detention officer as he was taken to his cell.

Following a search of the property a number of Class A, B and C drugs were also located, the PSNI said.

Mr Singleton said: “Both suspects remain in custody today as our inquiries continue – and these shameful attacks on our officers will be investigated rigorously.

“Officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job.

“The officer who was stabbed in the leg was very fortunate – this disgusting attack had the clear potential to cause life-changing or even fatal injuries.

“We are ensuring all the officers assaulted, including the custody officer, are being supported by colleagues and offered welfare services as they recover.”

The deputy chief constable added: “Just last week we highlighted there were over 2,500 assaults on our officers and staff in the last 12 months – and now we are dealing with another violent attack.

“This is totally unacceptable, and must stop.”

He added: “We hope that by sharing details of this incident we can again give members of the public and our political representatives a better understanding and a better appreciation of the risks that police officers face every single day.

“The outcome of this incident could have been very different.”

Elaine McCormill from the Police Federation said: “I think it is shocking we stand here time and again calling out on the criminal behaviour and attacks on our officers when they are trying to do their job.”

In a social media post, Ms O’Neill extended her best wishes to the officers.

She said: “The stabbing and attempted murder of police officers in Derry is completely and utterly reprehensible.

“This appalling act in no way reflects the people of Derry.

“I want to extend my best wishes to both officers as they recover, and to their families and colleagues, who will be deeply affected by this incident.”

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “One attack on a police officer is one attack too many. It has to stop.

“My thoughts are with the officers affected, and I wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the “vicious attack could have had horrific consequences”.

He said: “Police officers and other emergency service personnel understand that they will face difficult and dangerous circumstances but no-one should have to worry about being stabbed in the discharge of their duties.

“The level of assaults on emergency service staff is unacceptable and it should be taken seriously by ministers.”

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said he was “shocked and appalled” by the incident.

He said “I have spoken directly to the chief superintendent to convey my full support for the injured officer, who I understand required hospital treatment for a stab wound to the leg.

“My thoughts are also with the other officers and staff who were assaulted during this serious incident.

“Attacks on our emergency services are completely unacceptable.

“Officers go out every day to keep our community safe and they should be able to do so without fear of violence.”