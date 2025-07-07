Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Here’s when the UK can expect the third heatwave of the summer

Robert White
Monday 07 July 2025 07:53 EDT
A child plays in a fountain in London, as a heatwave passes through the capital, Friday, June 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A child plays in a fountain in London, as a heatwave passes through the capital, Friday, June 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
  • The Met Office forecasts a third heatwave for the UK by the end of next week.
  • Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s, with high night-time temperatures making sleep uncomfortable.
  • An official heatwave, requiring three consecutive days of high temperatures, is likely to be declared around Friday.
  • Humidity, high pollen, and high UV levels are also anticipated during this period.
  • While the duration is uncertain, the UK is expected to avoid the extreme temperatures seen in southern Europe.
