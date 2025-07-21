Continued disruption at Waterloo as services return after signal failure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers are likely to face continued disruption at one of London’s busiest train stations this evening as services gradually return following a major signalling failure.

Fourteen platforms at London Waterloo were out of use after issues were first reported to National Rail around 5.30am.

The group warned that major disruption is expected until 9pm on Monday.

South Western Railway (SWR) issued a “do not travel” notice in the morning, with updated advice asking customers to avoid travelling if possible.

According to the operator, the equipment that routes trains in and out of the station failed and caused services across its whole network to suffer cancellations, delays and revisions.

Following the mechanism being fixed, some routes are expected to be restored.

SWR said: “Following this morning’s signalling problem at London Waterloo we are gradually reintroducing train services across our network.

“Customers are asked to avoid travelling if possible, as trains and crews are being returned to the correct positions to run train services.

“Later this afternoon, we expect to restore a reliable train service on our routes to Reading and Windsor & Eton Riverside, as well as our suburban routes.

“Significant disruption is expected on our long-distance routes to Exeter St Davids, Portsmouth and Weymouth until the end of the day.”

National Rail advised that tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on a number of bus and train services.

Passengers can travel on specified routes with London Buses, Falcon Buses, Stagecoach South, and Morebus operators as well as certain train journeys on the Tube and with CrossCountry, Southern, Great Western Railway and Thameslink.

Any unused Monday-dated tickets will be valid for travel on Tuesday.

SWR – the first operator brought into public ownership by the Labour Government in May – apologised for the disruption.

A second train company, Operator c2c, which runs services between London Fenchurch Street and south Essex, was nationalised by Labour on Sunday.