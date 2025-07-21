Travel disruption after major signalling failure at London Waterloo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major signalling failure at London Waterloo has caused severe disruption, with trains unable to use 14 platforms at the station, according to a rail company.

South Western Railway (SWR) asked customers not to travel on its services on Monday morning in a statement posted on social media.

Passengers have been told that they will not be able to claim a taxi ride from SWR but will be allowed to use their Monday dated tickets on Tuesday.

The train company said: “Due to a major signalling failure at London Waterloo, please do not travel on our services this morning.

“The failure of the equipment that routes trains in and out of the station means we cannot use platforms 1 to 14 at London Waterloo at this time, significantly limiting capacity.

“Engineers are on site attempting to restore the use of the platforms, but with very few trains able to move in and out of London Waterloo and trains and crew already displaced, services across the network are severely disrupted.

“While we are hoping to restore some services later in the day, these are still likely to be subject to delays and alterations.

“Customers should please check back for updates. We are very sorry for the disruption to journeys this morning.”

Monday’s incident at London Waterloo was reported at around 5.30am, according to National Rail.

The group advised that tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on a number of bus and train services.

Passengers can travel on specified routes with London Buses, Falcon Buses, Stagecoach South, and Morebus operators as well as certain train journeys on the Tube and with CrossCountry, Southern and Great Western Railway.

SWR’s live train timetable shows a string of delays and cancellations.

The company was the first operator brought into public ownership by the Labour Government in May, with a second train company – Operator c2c – nationalised by Labour on Sunday.

Operator c2c runs services between London Fenchurch Street and south Essex.