How much more will my train ticket cost?
Figures are based on an increase of 4.6%.
Here are 10 examples of potential rail fare rises in England and Wales.
The table compares the cost of season tickets using any valid route bought before and after the rise.
It does not include the price paid if within-London travelcards are purchased for Tube and bus journeys in the capital.
– Annual season tickets:
ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – PRICE AFTER 4.6% RISE – INCREASE
Woking to London – £4,072 – £4,259 – £187
Gloucester to Birmingham – £5,148 – £5,385 – £237
Whitehaven to Carlisle – £2,396 – £2,506 – £110
York to Leeds – £2,896 – £3,029 – £133
Newport to Cardiff – £988 – £1,033 – £45
– Flexi tickets for travel two days per week over a year:
ROUTE – PREVIOUS PRICE – PRICE AFTER 4.6% RISE – INCREASE
Welwyn Garden City to London – £1,941.60 – £2,030,90 – £89.30
Liverpool to Manchester – £1,982.40 – £2,073.60 – £91.20
Cambridge to London – £4,418.40 – £4,621.60 – £203.20
Ipswich to Peterborough – £4,729.20 – £4,946.70 – £217.50
Bath Spa to Bristol Temple Meads – £1,008 – £1,054.40 – £46.40