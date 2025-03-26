Non-folding e-bikes to be banned on London Tube and rail services

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All non-folding e-bikes will be banned on London Tube and rail services from the end of the month to ensure the safety of customers and staff, it has been announced.

Transport for London (TfL) said it has been working with the London Fire Brigade and other partners to carry out a comprehensive review of the safety of e-bikes and their suitability for carriage on the transport network.

The train drivers union Aslef welcomed the move after pressing for a ban on safety grounds.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: “The safety of Londoners is my top priority and, while most e-bikes are safe, there have been a small number of incidents where non-foldable e-bikes have caught fire on the transport system, which have caused me great concern.

“This is why, following a comprehensive review of the safety of e-bikes, TfL is banning all non-folding e-bikes on Tube and rail services. I have asked TfL to continue to work with Government and partners to improve e-bike safety as we build a safer London for everyone.”

TfL said in a statement: “While the majority of e-bikes are safe, there have been a small number of incidents where non-foldable e-bikes have caught fire on the transport system in London.

“To ensure the safety of the network for customers and staff, customers in possession of non-foldable e-bikes will not be permitted to travel on most TfL services, including on the Tube, Overground, Elizabeth line and DLR.

“The ban includes all non-folding e-bikes, including standard cycles that have been converted to e-bikes using conversion kits.”

Aslef issued its safety warning after an e-bike caught fire on a platform at Rayners Lane Tube station in north-west London last month.

The fire was put out by crews from London Fire Brigade.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on London Underground, said: “We welcome the announcement by TfL that non-folding e-bikes are to be banned from its services.

“This is something that Aslef’s health and safety reps have long campaigned for.

“It will reduce the risk of a serious accident, and the dangers caused by large numbers of unfolded e-bikes blocking exits in emergencies.

“We are pleased that TfL have listened to our concerns and acted on them.”