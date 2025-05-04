Five men arrested after Counter Terrorism Police uncover suspected plot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act after police uncovered a suspected plot to target a single premises.

Counter Terrorism Police have been in contact with the site to make them aware and to provide relevant advice and support but it has not been identified for operational reasons, police said.

Four of the men arrested on Saturday, May 3 are Iranian nationals and the nationality of the fifth is still being established.

The Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is leading the proactive investigation which resulted in the pre-planned arrests of: a 29-year-old man in the Swindon area; a 46-year-old man in west London; a 29-year-old man in the Stockport area; a 40-year-old man in the Rochdale area; a fifth man in the Manchester area.

All five men were arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006. They remain in custody.

Commander Dominic Murphy, who is head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, and we are exploring various lines of inquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter.

“We understand the public may be concerned and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.”

He added: “We are working closely with local officers in the areas where we have made arrests today and I’d like to thank police colleagues around the country for their ongoing support.”

Officers are carrying out searches at a number of addresses in the Greater Manchester, London and Swindon areas in connection with the investigation.

The arrests and searches are being supported by officers from Greater Manchester Police and Wiltshire Police, as well as colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing from across the country.

The four Iranian nationals have been detained under the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2006.

The fifth man was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).