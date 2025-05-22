Popular London wild swimming spot sees 1,188% increase in bacteria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of London’s most popular outdoor swimming spots has seen a 1,188.8 per cent surge in a strain of bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections and severe food poisoning.

New research has revealed that the levels of E.coli in Hyde Park’s Serpentine Lido dramatically increased between 2023 and 2024, while samples taken at Hampstead Heath Mixed Ponds also increased by 230 per cent during the same period.

E.coli is a type of bacteria that lives in the intestines of humans and can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever and can lead to kidney failure.

open image in gallery Hampstead Heath mixed ponds have also seen an increase in E.coli bacteria (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA )

The figures come after wild swimming has surged in popularity across the UK since the Covid-19 pandemic, but growing concerns have emerged over its safety due to the polluted nature of our waters.

In 2023, the Serpentine Lido had an E.coli count of 45 which had increased to 580 in 2024, while figures that indicate faecal contamination in the water also increased by 1,085 per cent.

Despite this, it has been recently rated as ‘Sufficient’ by the Environment Agency, which means the water meets the minimum standard required for a bathing water.

In response to widespread public anger, the government announced reforms to bathing water regulations earlier this year, which include changes to designation criteria for future sites, more flexible seasons, and an expansion of the legal definition of “bather”.

To monitor water quality, the Environment Agency said it plans to take more than 7,000 samples at 451 designated bathing sites across England throughout this year’s season.

open image in gallery Wild swimming has surged in popularity in recent years (Alamy/PA)

Results from lab tests will be uploaded on to Swimfo to help the public decide where to swim, and will be ultimately used to classify the quality of each site as “excellent”, “good”, “sufficient” or “poor” at the end of the season.

Professor Davey Jones, a soil and environmental scientist at Bangor University, stressed the need for more rigorous monitoring of pathogens in water including viruses, which are currently not routinely tested for.

“They’re one of the biggest threats to human health,” said Professor Davey Jones.

“Some pathogens, like E. coli 0157, can enter groundwater through agricultural runoff and pose serious health risks, even in small amounts. As recreational water use increases, especially in urban settings like London, it’s vital we broaden our testing frameworks to include viral contaminants.”

Amelia Hornsby, from the Bathing Mobility Advisory Service (BMAS) who conducted the analysis, commented: “Water quality is a key indicator of environmental health and public safety.

“Consistently high standards are essential not only for protecting ecosystems, but also for ensuring safe and enjoyable access to our natural waters for local communities and visitors alike.”