London protests latest: Musk’s speech at Tommy Robinson march denounced as ‘disgusting and inappropriate’
Among comments made in conversation with Robinson, Musk claimed a ‘dissolution of parliament’ and ‘change of government’ is needed in the UK
Elon Musk’s speech at a march organised by Tommy Robinson – in which he told attendees to “either fight back or you die” – has been denounced as “inappropriate” and “disgusting”.
The X owner claimed a “dissolution of parliament” and a “change of government” is needed in the UK when he appeared via video link at the huge march on Saturday in London.
The speech has sparked criticism, including from the business secretary Peter Kyle, who said the comments were “slightly incomprehensible” and “totally inappropriate”.
A Labour source also said that politicians who believe in democracy “should distance themselves from these disgusting comments”.
Ed Davey said on Sunday that he has written to Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage, “urging them to join me in condemning Elon Musk's dangerous remarks inciting violence yesterday” and to consider sanctions against the tech billionaire.
Between 110,000 to 150,000 protesters were estimated to have joined the “Unite the Kingdom” rally, while the Metropolitan Police said around 5,000 people were at an anti-racism counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), with over 1,000 officers deployed in a bid to prevent clashes.
The force said 24 people have been arrested so far, after 26 officers were injured– including four who were seriously hurt – in scenes of “unacceptable violence”.
Cabinet minister says Tommy Robinson protest is ‘klaxon call’ for MPs to address immigration
Business secretary Peter Kyle has said the turnout at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom protest is a “klaxon call” for those in power to redouble efforts to address immigration and other concerns that the public have.
He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning With Laura Kuenssberg: “What worries me most is the divisions in our society and other societies and other democratic societies … it’s not even the left and the right at the moment.
“There are communities that are being driven further apart, and there are figures such as Tommy Robinson that is able to touch into a sense of disquiet and grievance in the community in our society.
“A lot of it was goes back to its roots in the financial crisis and the impact that had on communities around the country, and we haven’t been able to bring our communities back together again since.
“So I think these are moments that are klaxon calls to us in public life to redouble our efforts to address the big concerns that people right across our country have, and immigration is a big concern.
“It’s a concern that I and the Prime Minister share very deeply, and we are acting on and other concerns as well.
“But we have to do it in a way that can start to bring communities back together again. That is something that we have not solved. It is something we are striving for.”
Davey writes to other party leaders urging them to consider sanctions against Musk
Ed Davey has said he has written to Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage “urging them to join me in condemning Elon Musk's dangerous remarks inciting violence yesterday” and to consider sanctions against the tech billionaire.
He added: “As leaders, we must stand together and make clear Musk will face serious consequences for these actions.”
Met Police confirms 24 people arrested during 'Unite the Kingdom' protest
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed 24 people were arrested during the “Unite the Kingdom” protest in London on Saturday.
The force said the previous figure of 26 arrests included two duplicate records.
Of those arrested, three were women and 21 were men.
The oldest person arrested was 58 and the youngest was 19.
The Met said the offences people were arrested for included common assault, actual bodily harm, affray, criminal damage, public order offences, assault on an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon, drunk and disorderly behaviour, violent disorder, breach of Public Order Act conditions and obstruction.
A number of people were arrested on suspicion of more than one offence.
The force added: “A post-event investigation is under way, with officers working to identify other people involved in disorder with a view to making further arrests in the coming days and weeks.”
Met says it is investigating video appearing to show protester calling for Starmer to be shot
The Met has said it is also investigating a video circulated on social media which appeared to show a protester saying: “Someone needs to shoot Keir Starmer.”
“We’re aware of a video circulating on social media from the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest on Saturday 13 September in central London,” a spokesperson said.
“Officers are investigating and inquiries are ongoing to identify a man.
“No arrests have been made so far.”
Britain will not ‘surrender’ flag to become symbol of violence and division, Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has rejected the country’s flag being used as a symbol of "violence, fear and division" following Saturday’s "Unite The Kingdom" protest led by Tommy Robinson.
He also stated the Government "will not stand" for assaults on police officers, after 26 were injured, four seriously, at the far-right activist’s London event.
The demonstration attracted between 110,000 and 150,000 people, significantly exceeding organiser estimates, with around 5,000 "anti-racism" campaigners mounting a counter-protest.
‘Free speech’ row threatens to derail Starmer’s talks with Trump on state visit as government mired in chaos
An under siege Keir Starmer is facing a showdown with Donald Trump over “free speech” in the UK which could derail crucial talks during the US president’s state visit.
Senior Washington sources have told The Independent that free speech is now top of the president’s agenda when he visits Chequers on Thursday for talks with the prime minister at the end of his trip.
The issue could derail hopes by the UK government to get a deal to remove steel tariffs and will take up time they want to use to discuss the increasingly complex picture on the international stage with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.