Violent clashes break out at London protest in support of Palestine Action

Tensions have been swelling through the afternoon in Parliament Square as an estimated 1,500 people gathered for the rally.

Ellie Ng
Saturday 06 September 2025 11:59 EDT
Violent clashes have broken out at a protest in support of Palestine Action (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

Violent clashes have broken out at a central London demonstration in support of banned group Palestine Action.

Tensions rose in Westminster as an estimated 1,500 people gathered for the rally – with the protest taking on an increasingly anti-police tone featuring chants of “shame on you”, “you’re supporting genocide” and some referencing former officer and murderer Wayne Couzens.

Police drew their batons during clashes, and one protester was seen with blood streaming down his face behind a barrier after being arrested.

Hundreds of people were risking arrest at the protest as they showed support for Palestine Action, which has been banned by the Government as a terrorist organisation.

Scotland Yard said its officers experienced physical and verbal abuse as they arrested people for backing the group.

The force said: “Officers continue to make arrests of individuals showing support for the proscribed terrorist organisation Palestine Action at the Defend Our Juries protest.

“There has been a co-ordinated effort to prevent officers carrying out their duties, which has included physical and verbal abuse.

“A number of arrests have now been made for assault.”

It is understood that around 150 people have been arrested so far.

