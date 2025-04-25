Ballot opens for 2026 ahead of London Marathon on Sunday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ballot for next year’s TCS London Marathon has opened with this year’s event just two days away.

A world record 840,000 people entered the ballot for this year’s marathon, the 45th since it launched in 1981.

The demand means the London event, which takes place on Sunday, is officially the most popular marathon on the planet.

The ballot has opened a day earlier this year than in 2024 when applications were taken from the Saturday morning before the marathon on Sunday April 21.

This year’s ballot will be open until Friday May 2 which means the window to apply is a day longer than it was in 2024.

Hugh Brasher, chief executive of London Marathon Events, said: “The London Marathon is one of the most iconic and inclusive sporting events in the UK and is unique in the fact that anyone can be part of it.

“You can stand on the same Start Line as the legends of the sport and be cheered on by the hundreds of thousands of people who line the streets. It is a day like no other when the whole of humanity comes together, and entering the 2026 TCS London Marathon Ballot can be the first step towards being part of it.”

A record-breaking total of more than 56,000 people are expected to take part in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon.

Among them will be Tanzeela Khalid, 29, a Year 2 teacher at Nelson Primary School, in Ladywood, Birmingham, who gained a place through the Team TCS Teachers scheme which offers places to teachers who use running to inspire children to be active.

Ms Khalid said: “When you think about the marathon, there’s no other place where you’d be running the exact same thing as an elite person would.

“It doesn’t matter what your pace is, everyone has the same goal and everyone gets to do the same thing.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re elite, whether you’re a slow runner, whether you’re walking it, the goal is the same for everyone. Everyone gets the same achievement.”

Next year’s TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday April 26 2026.

The ballot is a completely random draw with the results scheduled to be announced by July.

To enter, visit tcslondonmarathon.com