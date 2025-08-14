Several people treated following chemical spill at Guy’s Hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A chemical spill at a major London hospital has left one person injured, with several more treated for the inhalation of chlorine gas.

Four of the nine patients were taken to hospital by ambulance crews following the incident, which took place in a non-patient area of Guy’s Hospital in Southwark.

A spokesperson for the hospital urged patients to attend their appointments unless they are told otherwise.

Around 150 people were evacuated from the basement and ground floor of Guy’s on Thursday morning.

Fire and ambulance crews were called a little before 9am following reports of a chemical incident.

The chlorine gas is believed to have been produced by the mixing of chemicals inside a plant room.

Even small amounts of chlorine gas can lead to irritation in the eyes, throat and lungs, while exposure to high levels can be fatal.

One member of staff was injured as a result of the incident, while several people – who came to the aid of the individual – have been treated for chlorine gas inhalation.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, a paramedic in a fast response car, an emergency planning officer and paramedics from our hazardous area response team.

“We treated nine people at the scene. We took four patients to hospital and discharged the other five patients at the scene.”

A statement from London Fire Brigade said: Firefighters have carried out a sweep of the area to check for no elevated readings of chlorine gas.

“The building has also been ventilated. Crews also supported with the precautionary evacuation of the basement and ground floors of the building.”

Guy’s is a major elective centre with 400 beds, specialising in cancer, kidney, urology and dental care, as well as ear, nose and throat and orthopaedics.

A spokesperson for Guy’s and St Thomas’s said on Thursday: “The London Fire Brigade attended a chemical incident in a non-patient area of Guy’s Hospital today.

“One staff member was injured and several people, who came to the aid of the person, were treated for the inhalation of chlorine gas.

“The site has now reopened and people should attend their appointments unless they are contacted by us directly.”