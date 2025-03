Man held on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing in south London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed to death in south London.

Officers were called at around 5.10am on Thursday to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Brixton Road, Lambeth, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. His next of kin have been informed.

A man was held at the scene on suspicion of murder and inquiries are ongoing, the force said.

A crime scene at Brixton Road and Coldharbour Lane remains in place.

Shortly before 11am on Thursday, a forensics team of four was working inside the police cordon that stretches down Coldharbour Lane and across a large portion of the pavement next to Brixton Road.

Yellow markers had been placed immediately outside the Ritzy Cinema and on Coldharbour Lane which runs perpendicular to the cinema.

Passers-by stopped to watch and photograph the scene.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.07am to reports of a stabbing in Brixton Road, Brixton.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew and a paramedic in a fast response car.

“We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than one minute.

“Despite the best efforts of our crews to save his life, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or @MetCC on X, quoting CAD843/20Mar, or to get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Helen Hayes, MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, posted on X: “I’m devastated that a young man lost his life in a stabbing on Coldharbour Lane in my constituency this morning.

“I’ve been at the scene & I’m in touch with police who have arrested a suspect.

“My thoughts are with the family & friends of the victim.”

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill, also posted: “Deeply saddened to hear that a man was stabbed to death in Brixton in the early hours of this morning … A large stretch of Coldharbour Lane is closed whilst investigations continue, with significant traffic along Brixton Hill as a result.

“Steer clear of these roads if you can.”