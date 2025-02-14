Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire has broken out at a famed five-star hotel in central London known as a hotspot for celebrities.

The London Fire Brigade said 20 fire engines carrying around 125 firefighters were scrambled to the blaze in Marylebone just before 3pm on Friday.

Footage on social media showed firefighters seeking to extinguish a vast blaze at the Chiltern Firehouse – a luxury hotel housed in a former fire station dating back to the 1880s.

The Grade II-listed venue, which features an award-winning restaurant, was reportedly packed with customers ahead of Valentine’s Day service when smoke was spotted.

Around 100 people evacuated the building before the emergency services arrived, according to the fire service, which said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

A fire service spokesperson said: “There is a fire in ducting which leads from the ground floor to the roof of the four storey hotel with a restaurant on the ground floor. A plant room at roof level is also alight.”

One witness told The Times: “The restaurant was emptied and there are lots of very glamorous people milling around outside, shivering. They were very smartly dressed and I don’t think they expected to be waiting in the cold.

“One couple had a blanket wrapped around them. They said the fire started in the kitchen and then went upstairs. You can smell the smoke outside but I did not see any flames.”

Originally built in 1889, the building historically served as the Marylebone Fire Station and is now owned by American hotelier Andre Balazs, who also runs the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Having opened in 2013 and featuring 26 suites, the hotel is often frequented by A-list celebrities and royals, such as Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and Rihanna.

According to reports, actors Mark Ruffalo and Morena Baccarin, and footballer Jack Grealish, were among those to visit the Chiltern Firehouse on Thursday.

The fire brigade said crews had been deployed from Euston, Soho, Paddington, West Hampstead, Kensington and Chelsea as they fought to get the blaze under control.