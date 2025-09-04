London bus crash latest: 15 people in hospital after bus hits pedestrians outside Victoria station
Eyewitnesses said that ‘people were screaming’ after a bus mounted the pavement near one of London’s busiest stations
Pedestrians, passengers and a bus driver are among the 15 people hospitalised after a bus crashed outside a major London station.
A large emergency response was launched as the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance service and London Air Ambulance were called to Victoria Street after reports that a route 24 bus was involved in a traffic collision around 8.20am on Thursday.
“A total of 17 people, some pedestrians and some passengers on the bus, are understood to have been injured”, police said in a statement. “Two people were treated at the scene while 15 were taken to and remain in hospital. This includes the driver of the bus. There were no life-threatening injuries reported.”
Eyewitnesses said that the bus, coming from the Westminster direction, “was going really fast and came off the road”.
“There were about 15, 16 people inside the bus. People were screaming – it was terrible,” Emit Suker added.
Police have opened an investigation but no arrests have been made yet. The road remains closed. All vehicles are diverted at this time.
Watch: Major emergency response as bus crash injures people in Victoria
Westminster Council issues statement about Victoria incident
Westminster Council has shared a statement following the collision in Victoria.
“We’re aware of the incident on Victoria Street. Emergency services are on scene and managing the situation. Some local roads are currently closed, so please avoid the area if possible.”
No life-threatening injuries have been reported, says the Met
None of the 15 people hospitalised are suffering from life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan police have said.
17 people were injured in the traffic collision with two patients discharged at the scene, London Ambulance Service have added.
London Ambulance took 15 patients to hospital and discharged two patients at the scene
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson has confirmed they took 15 patients to hospital and discharged two patients at the scene after a traffic incident in Victoria.
“We were called at 8.20am today (4 September) to reports of a road traffic collision on Victoria Street, Westminster.
“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, a paramedic in a fast response car, a clinical team manager, an incident response officer, a command support vehicle and paramedics from our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated 17 people in total. We took 15 patients to hospital and discharged two patients at the scene.”
Police appeal for witnesses after bus crash in London Victoria
Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses after an traffic collision incident in London Victoria which saw 15 people hospitalised.
Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, who leads policing in the area said:
“We understand this incident will have been very distressing to all those involved and injured and we have begun an investigation.
“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please contact us. We welcome any dash cam or mobile phone footage.
“We are working closely with our partners to clear the scene but the road will remain closed for the next few hours so please seek alternative routes.
“Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 1605/4Sept.”
15 people hospitalised with injuries, Met Police say
The driver, passengers and pedestrians were among 15 taken to hospital for their injuries, the Metropolitan Police has told The Independent.
No fatalities have been reported and it is understood the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
An investigation into the incident has begun and no arrests have been made yet.
Pictures: Windshield smashed as route 24 bus crashes near Victoria station
Smoking banned in London Victoria as diesel trails down street of bus collision
Police are enforcing a smoking ban in the area near a bus collision in Victoria, central London, because there is a trail of diesel running down Allington Street, where the 24 bus mounted the pavement.
The bus crashed near Victoria station during rush hour just off Victoria Street. Roads have been closed and traffic has been diverted.
Victoria bus crashes have killed two pedestrians in recent years
Two pedestrians have been killed in bus crashes in Victoria in recent years as pedestrian safety has long been a concern around the bus station.
Catherine Finnegan, 56, from County Galway, Ireland, died after she was hit by a double-decker bus at Victoria bus station in January last year.
In August 2021, Melissa Burr, 32, from Rainham, Kent, was killed at the station after bus driver Olusofa Popoola accidentally accelerated into the back of a stationary bus, shunting it into her.
Ms Burr was using a pedestrian walkway at the bus station and crossed towards the door of a 507 bus parked at its stop before she was hit.
Popoola, of Peckham, south-east London, admitted causing Ms Burr’s death by careless driving and said he had pressed the accelerator instead of the brake by mistake.
He was sentenced at the Old Bailey to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.Victoria bus station was closed in late 2023 for works designed to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility for partially sighted passengers.
Problems highlighted included an unconventional layout of pedestrian crossings, use of markings and a lack of tactile paving, as well as one crossing that directed pedestrians into a bus stop.
