London bus crash latest: Several injured after bus crashes into pedestrians outside Victoria station
Multiple people taken to hospital after bus mounted the pavement near one of London’s busiest stations
Several pedestrians and passengers have been injured after a bus crashed outside a major London station.
A large emergency response involving police, the London Ambulance service and London’s Air Ambulance were called to Victoria Street next to London Victoria station after reports a route 24 bus mounted the pavement at around 8am.
The Metropolitan Police said a number of pedestrians and passengers on the bus had been injured and are in the process of being transported to hospital.
The driver of the bus was also taken to hospital and there are no fatalities reported currently, the force added in a statement.
Police have opened an investigation but no arrests have been made yet. The road remains closed. All vehicles are diverted at this time.
At least 14 bus services diverted due to collision
Transport for London’s status updates show that at least 14 bus services have been diverted in both directions on approach to Victoria Station due to a collision.
“Allow extra time for your journey. Diversion details to follow”, the service said.
The buses on diversion include: 2,3,6,11,13,24,26,36,38,44,52,148,170,390.
The bus involved in the collision was the 24 to Hampstead Heath
Photos of the incident show that the bus involved in the collision was the number 24 bus going towards Hampstead Heath.
The bus service, run by Transport for London, goes from Hampstead Heath and Pimlico and makes 35 stops usually.
Pictures show the front of the red double decker was smashed up following the collision.
Police open investigation into traffic collision with no arrests made yet
The Metropolitan Police has opened an investigation after a bus mounted the pavement near London Victoria.
So far, no arrests have been made in the early stages of the investigation.
Passengers, pedestrians and the bus driver have all been taken to hospital with injuries following the traffic collision.
The road remains closed.
At least 14 people injured in bus crash - report
At least 14 people may have been injured after a bus mounted the pavement and crashed near Victoria Station.
A Transport for London source told the Standard that initial reports suggest at least 14 people may have been injured.
Met Police have said there are no fatalities currently.
Eyewitness reports the bus was 'going really fast and came off the road'
Eyewitness Emit Suker, 47, told PA that the bus which collided near London Victoria was “going really fast and came off the road”.
“It (the bus) was coming from Westminster – it was going really fast and came off the road.
“There were about 15, 16 people inside the bus. People were screaming – it was terrible.”
Another eyewitness told PA news agency: “I heard a massive crash – came outside and there was a woman on the floor with loads of people around her.
“Lots of people from the gym had run out to help her.”
Road remains closed with all vehicles diverted from the area
The road where a bus mounted the pavement in a major traffic collision has been closed with all vehicles diverted from the area.
Several people have been taken to hospital, although it remains unclear what caused the incident.
“The front of the bus is visibly damaged, with the windscreen smashed,” according to pictures and video on social media.
Watch: Ambulances respond to traffic collision near London Victoria
TFL Bus chief shares thoughts with those injured in bus incident
Rosie Trew, TfL’s head of bus service delivery, has said: “Our thoughts are with the people who have been injured following a bus incident at Victoria Street.
“We are working with the police and the operator, Transport UK, to urgently investigate this incident.
“This must have been a distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for anyone affected.”
London Ambulance Service confirms major emergency response to road traffic collision
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson has said: “We were called at 8.20am today to reports of a road traffic collision on Victoria Street, Westminster.
“We have sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, a paramedic in a fast response car, a clinical team manager, an incident response officer and a command support vehicle. We’ve also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”
It remains unclear how many people have been taken to hospital amid the incident.
Major emergency response in place after London Victoria bus crash
Metropolitan Police, London Air Ambulance, London Ambulance and even the fire brigade have responded to a major traffic collision in London Victoria after a bus mounted the pavement.
Several people have been taken to hospital including passengers, pedestrians and the bus driver.
It remains unclear what caused the collision.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments