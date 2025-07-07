70 firefighters called to blaze on Electric Avenue
A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from an area behind buildings on the busy south London shopping street.
Some 70 firefighters have been called to a south London fire as a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing over a shopping street.
Ten fire engines are also attending the blaze on Electric Avenue, Brixton, which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street.
Brixton tube station was temporarily closed on Monday morning as a result of the fire.
Metropolitan police officers were at the scene, preventing people from accessing the street with a line of police tape while the London Fire Brigade worked.
Firefighters could be seen heading in and out of several shops on Electric Avenue, trying to access a back area where the fire started.
A large plume of smoke could be seen rising above the buildings on Monday morning.
A fire engine with a long ladder could meanwhile be seen in use on Electric Lane, a small back alley behind the street which hosts Brixton market.