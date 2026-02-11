Lloyds Banking Group: Which branches are closing and when?
The banking group will shut 53 Lloyds branches, 31 Halifax and 11 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement.
Lloyds Banking Group will be closing another 95 of its bank branches across the UK, affecting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.
The banking group will shut 53 Lloyds branches, 31 Halifax and 11 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement.
All the closures will take place between May 2026 and March 2027.
Here is a list of all the bank branches and when they will shut.
Closure dates are subject to change at locations marked with an asterisk, because banking hubs have been recommended there.
List of Lloyds Bank branches closing:
Aberdare, Wales – June 23Altrincham, Greater Manchester – June 9Birkenhead, Merseyside – June 8Birmingham Blackheath, West Midlands – June 10Birmingham Bordesley Green, West Midlands – June 16Birmingham Kingstanding, West Midlands – June 3Birmingham Maypole, West Midlands – June 4Bournemouth, Dorset – May 28Bristol Fishponds, Bristol – August 6Camberwell Green, Greater London – June 22Cardiff Victoria Park, Wales – June 3Cheapside, Grater London – June 1Clevedon, Somerset – March 15*Coalville, Leicestershire – June 23Crowborough, East Sussex – June 9Daventry, Northamptonshire – August 3Didcot, Oxfordshire – June 24*Ebbw Vale, Wales – March 15*Golders Green, Greater London – June 8Heswall, Merseyside – June 23*Hinckley, Leicestershire – June 10Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire – June 22Honiton, Devon – March 16*Horncastle, Lincolnshire – August 10Hull Ings Rd, East Yorkshire – June 15Kingswinford, West Midlands – June 22Lancaster, Lancashire – June 9Llangefni, Wales – June 16London Bridge, Greater London – June 3London Oxford Street 113-117, Greater London – May 27London Tottenham Court Rd, Greater London – May 27London Victoria, Greater London – May 27Longton, Staffordshire – March 17*Lymington, Hampshire – June 8Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire – June 15Newmarket, Suffolk – June 24*Norwich Aylsham Rd, Norfolk – June 2Redhill, Surrey – May 28Ringwood, Hampshire – June 23*Sevenoaks, Kent – June 18South Newington, Oxfordshire – June 10Southam, Warwickshire – June 9Staines, Surrey – June 1Streatham, Greater London – May 28Street, Somerset – March 15*Swansea Enterprise Park, Wales – July 2Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire – June 17Uttoxeter, Staffordshire – June 18Wareham, Dorset – June 16Wednesbury, West Midlands – March 16*West Byfleet, Surrey – June 1Wolverhampton Tettenhall, West Midlands – June 11Woodley, Berkshire – June 17
List of Halifax branches closing:
Armthorpe, South Yorkshire – March 17*Ashington, Northumberland – June 3Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester – June 1Beeston, Nottinghamshire – June 4Billingham, County Durham – June 4Bognor Regis, West Sussex – June 15Bramley, West Yorkshire – June 15Bridgend, Wales – June 11Cardiff Albany Road, Wales – June 11Chichester, West Sussex – June 1Chorley, Lancashire – June 24Croydon City, Greater London – June 25Cwmbran, Wales – June 2Didsbury, Greater Manchester – June 10Ellesmere Port, Cheshire – June 8Goole, East Yorkshire – June 17Greenford, Greater London – June 16Halesowen, West Midlands – June 17Hammersmith, Greater London – May 28Horsham, West Sussex – June 2Hunts Cross, Merseyside – June 8Islington Upper St, Greater London – May 27Mexborough, South Yorkshire – March 15*Shipley, West Yorkshire – June 9Skelmersdale, Lancashire – May 27*Southgate, Greater London – June 2Surrey Quays Shop Ctr, Greater London – June 2Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands – June 3Thornaby, North Yorkshire – June 17Torquay, Devon – July 9West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire – June 16
List of Bank of Scotland branches closing:
Benbecula – July 1Blairgowrie – June 18Bridge Of Don – June 10Broughty Ferry – June 15Garrowhill – June 4Haddington – June 11Kelso – June 18Lochgilphead – June 22Penicuik – June 4Rutherglen – June 11Stonehaven – June 18
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks