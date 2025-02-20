Truss praises Trump and Musk as she announces new ‘free speech media network’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain wants to be part of the “second American revolution”, Liz Truss claimed as she announced a new “free speech media network” at a right-wing conference in Washington.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister used a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) on Thursday to paint a critical picture of the UK, telling her American audience: “Britain is in the dark ages.

“We have a socialist Government, commissars ruling over us who are leading our country in a terrible direction.”

Vowing to take on a “deep state” that “legacy media” refused to scrutinise, Ms Truss announced a new media venture, saying: “We have seen what independent media has done for the United States, and we want some of that.”

She said: “That’s why we are going to be establishing a new, free speech, media network in conjunction with our American allies, including the great people here at Cpac.

“It will be uncensorable, uncancellable, it will take on the Britain Bashing Corporation, which is what we call the BBC, it will take on Starmer and his socialists, and it will take on the censors of Germany.”

Ms Truss, who served just 49 days as prime minister before resigning under pressure from her own party and then losing her seat at last year’s general election, also heaped praise on Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Claiming that “everything that made Britain great is being destroyed by an establishment that hates Britain and hates the West”, she said: “Patriotic Brits have had enough, they’ve had enough, and we look across the Atlantic with envy.

“We see President Trump in the executive, in the Oval Office signing off executive orders and we want some of that in Britain.”

She added: “We want a Trump revolution in Britain, we want to flood the zone, we want Elon and his nerd army of Muskrats examining the British deep state.

“We missed the first American revolution in 1776, in fact it was a revolution against us, but we want to be part of the second American revolution.”

According to a YouGov poll carried out between February 16 and 17, some 73% of people hold an unfavourable view of Mr Trump, while an Ipsos poll in January found almost two-thirds of people had an unfavourable view of his advisor, Mr Musk.